Phoenix woman Pays it Forward to Phoenix pastor to keep helping families in need

Church member Lucy Mitchell wanted to help, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Pastor Felipe to get the food bank up and running. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pastor Daniel Felipe uses the power of prayer every week at the Lynnhaven Church in Phoenix. But sometimes parishioners need something more, like food, clothing and a place to sleep. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A CBS 5 news crew followed Mitchell on her bike, as she rode over to present Pastor Felipe with $500. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pastor Daniel Felipe uses the power of prayer every week at the Lynnhaven Church in Phoenix. But sometimes parishioners need something more, like food, clothing and a place to sleep.

"Often, it is impossible to help them all," said Felipe. "Impossible to feed them all, but if we can feed 10 or feed 5, I think that causes an impact. It makes a difference in this community."

The church itself is located off Indian School Road and 31st Avenue, a neighborhood surrounded by low-income families.

Every month, the church holds community events like food drives, Sunday breakfasts, and clothing collections for the homeless.

Now, Felipe wants to create a new food bank at the church, to make it easier for folks in need to get the things they need on a more regular basis.

"We can be a strategic point for them to come to and find food, find a few essential items, and groceries," said Felipe. "That's what we want to do."

Church member Lucy Mitchell wanted to help, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to pastor Daniel to get the food bank up and running.

A CBS 5 news crew followed Mitchell on her bike, as she rode over to present Felipe with $500.

"I just want to thank you for what you've done for me pastor at the church," Mitchell said. "On behalf of Channel 5, I reached out to them and they gave me $500 to Pay it Forward to you."

"We can help more people," said Mitchell. "We can help more people. "It's needed out there."

"Everything we do is because of people like you," said Felipe.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.