Woman arrested in Cottonwood Taco Bell robbery caught on video

Police in Cottonwood say a woman has been arrested in a robbery attempt at a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru counter that was captured on surveillance video.

Tia Stevens was taken into custody Wednesday night and booked into jail on suspicion armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and a felony probation violation warrant.

It's unclear if the 36-year-old Stevens has a lawyer.

Police say 18-year-old co-defendant Zion Eliaz Plotnikoff was arrested Monday and booked into jail in connection with the robbery attempt.

They say video showed Stevens shooting pepper spray in a Taco Bell employee's face before Plotnikoff crawled through the drive-thru window late Sunday.

Police say the worker was twice pistol-whipped on the head by Plotnikoff and suffered serious injuries.

They say no money was taken before the suspects drove away.

