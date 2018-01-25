Arizona Supreme Court tosses appeal of campaign fine

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an advocacy group that ran ads attacking former Mesa Mayor Scott Smith as he was running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2014.

The court on Thursday upheld a lower court decision that said the Legacy Foundation Action Fund waited too long to appeal a finding by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission that it failed to file campaign spending reports. The group says it wasn't engaged in political advocacy requiring it to file.

The commission fined Legacy $96,000 in November 2014 and a Superior Court judge said they missed the 14-day time frame for filing an appeal.

The high court agreed with that decision but also said it was not deciding whether Legacy could file other procedural challenges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.