High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'

After the crash, law enforcement said Taebel resisted arrest. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The chase ended with a violent crash in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Taebel claims he has the right to resist arrest. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mitchell Taebel, the man police said led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, spoke from jail on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man who police said led law enforcement on a high-speed chase spoke to reporters from jail on Wednesday and claimed he was innocent and had the right to fight back against police.

[RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect speaks from jail]

"There's no probable cause. It's absolutely legal to resist arrest with force, to the extent of taking an officer's life if necessary," said Mitchell Taebel.

He said that was a federal law, which it's not.

On Wednesday, police said the chase started when Taebel wouldn't pull over in the west Valley and the high-speed chase spanned 60 miles and ended with a violent crash in Tempe.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe]

Troopers attempted to throw down stop sticks early on in the chase but he avoided them.

Taebel said he called the mayor, didn't say of which city, and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him. He said an unmarked vehicle tried to attack him.

[WATCH: Raw video of entire chase that ended in crash]

"I sped off to resist the unlawful arrest," said Taebel.

He then said a detective called him.

"He couldn't justify probable cause," Taebel said. "He couldn't have a reasonable conversation about why they wanted to stop me in the first place."

Taebel said he wanted to file a lawsuit against the City and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

When asked about the woman who was hospitalized after crashing into her SUV, Taebel said she should join his lawsuit.

[RAW VIDEO OF END OF CHASE: Chase comes to an end with violent crash in Tempe]

"I didn't want to jeopardize people's safety on the road," said Taebel.

After the crash, Taebel climbed out of the car and took off running, with DPS troopers chasing him, investigators said.

They added he resisted arrest when they tried to take him into custody.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.