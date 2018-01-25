Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flamesPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
3 On Your Side
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.More >
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.More >
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports: Lowering your car costs
Consumer Reports: Lowering your car costs
Maintaining your vehicle and keeping it on the road can be downright expensive. But according to Consumer Reports, there are some things you can do to keep your auto costs down.More >
Maintaining your vehicle and keeping it on the road can be downright expensive. But according to Consumer Reports, there are some things you can do to keep your auto costs down.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600
Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600
A mortgage company says a Valley homeowner owes $7,600.More >
A mortgage company says a Valley homeowner owes $7,600.More >
3 On Your Side
Woman says faulty headrest accidentally deployed while she was driving
Woman says faulty headrest accidentally deployed while she was driving
But since she wasn't in any sort of accident, she has no idea why the headrest was activated and deployed, striking her head.More >
But since she wasn't in any sort of accident, she has no idea why the headrest was activated and deployed, striking her head.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
UPDATE
Police: Father, 14-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police: Father, 14-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide
Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said it looks like the man shot the teen and then killed himselfMore >
Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said it looks like the man shot the teen and then killed himselfMore >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
Concerns over homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Concerns over homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Even after grabbing what they can, the homeless leave behind quite a mess in an area in downtown Phoenix and some business owners aren't happy.More >
Even after grabbing what they can, the homeless leave behind quite a mess in an area in downtown Phoenix and some business owners aren't happy.More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Angry parents speak at Chandler school board meeting after racist video posted on social media
Angry parents speak at Chandler school board meeting after racist video posted on social media
A video from a party was posted on Snapchat where kids from Santan Junior High School in Chandler were singing along to a rap song that included the N-word and vulgar statements.More >
A video from a party was posted on Snapchat where kids from Santan Junior High School in Chandler were singing along to a rap song that included the N-word and vulgar statements.More >
Man with ‘sex chamber’ in van convicted of propositioning teen sisters
Man with ‘sex chamber’ in van convicted of propositioning teen sisters
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.More >
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.More >
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
911 call: 10-month-old baby in car seat left on hot stove, badly burned
911 call: 10-month-old baby in car seat left on hot stove, badly burned
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >
Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor
Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor
A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.More >
A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Phoenix woman Pays it Forward to Phoenix pastor to keep helping families in need
Phoenix woman Pays it Forward to Phoenix pastor to keep helping families in need
Pastor Daniel Felipe uses the power of prayer every week at the Lynnhaven Church in Phoenix But sometimes parishioners need something more, like food, clothing and a place to sleep.More >
Pastor Daniel Felipe uses the power of prayer every week at the Lynnhaven Church in Phoenix But sometimes parishioners need something more, like food, clothing and a place to sleep.More >
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
PD: Phoenix man stalked woman, peered into her window twice
PD: Phoenix man stalked woman, peered into her window twice
While looking into the window, he said, "I can see you" and tried to open the window, police said.More >
While looking into the window, he said, "I can see you" and tried to open the window, police said.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
A chase that spanned 60 miles in the Phoenix area came to an end with a crash and investigators are trying to figure out why the suspect took off in the first place. (Wednesday, January 24, 2018)More >
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >
VIDEO: Businesses frustrated with homeless camp in Phoenix
VIDEO: Businesses frustrated with homeless camp in Phoenix
A homeless camp has been created in downtown Phoenix and some businesses aren't happy about it and want the City to do something. (Wednesday, January 24, 2018)More >