Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames

A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off.

Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.
   
They say it was a serious fire that happened out of nowhere and now they want to know if it can happen to other Kias.

When Cari McLean and her husband leave their house to run errands they get into a van that doesn't even belong to them. In fact, the van is borrowed from a relative.

That's because back in December, the regular car they own and drive unexpectedly caught fire.

“As soon as we pulled up to my sister's house, my husband turned off the car and he goes ‘get out of the car!!’ And I was in the back with the baby. And I look up and there's smoke coming out of the engine.”

McLean says she rushed to get her baby out of the car and then snapped some photos.

“And the engine at this point is just completely smoking and there's flames coming, you could see flames coming from the bottom at this point.”

McLean says eventually, firefighters arrived.

“Fire Department, took them about 8 minutes to get there and they popped the hood, and there was just flames everywhere and it took them a good 10-15 minutes at least to completely put it out. The entire engine was just burnt to a crisp.”

McLean says she's thankful her family wasn't injured but she still can't understand why her Kia Sorrento erupted into flames.

“Kia put a new engine in about a year ago, maybe less than a year ago. There was absolutely nothing that needed to be updated in the car, it only had 60,000 miles on it. There was absolutely no reason this should have happened.” 

McLean says she contacted Kia about the engine fire, but she claims her complaint fell on deaf ears. 

“Complete brush off. Basically, they said if I had further concerns I could contact an attorney.”

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we got a hold of Kia. The car manufacturer quickly responded and tell us they are now looking into the issue. 

“I believe it's Kia's fault and again how much worse it could have been, two because I don't believe this is the only vehicle this has or will happen to,” says McLean.

She says insurance did pay out on the Sorrento, but left the family with a more than $1,200 balance. McLean says she would like Kia to do something about that. 

Kia has been looking into this issue for about a week now. I'll let you know what they find out in a follow up report.

