PSCO: Apache Junction man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Apache Junction Police Department, has arrested a man for reportedly possessing numerous images of child porn.

Apache Junction resident Christopher Roberson, 36, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Thursday, January 4, PCSO investigators say they found about 300 images and videos of boys and girls that had been downloaded on Roberson's computer.

As the investigation continued, PCSO learned as many as 4,000 images of children, some as young as five, were involved.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the full scope of his activities.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop early Thursday morning, taking Roberson into custody.

