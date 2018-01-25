Heroin trafficking ring stretched from Arizona to Ohio

Seven people were indicted on drug-related charges after an FBI investigation into heroin trafficking from Tucson to Ohio.

According to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a state Grand Jury indicted Gabino Viramontes, Maurice Hawks, Catalina Barrera-Cruz, Ana Cabanillas, Maria Duron, Humberto Villanueva, and Mayra Villanueva for their alleged involvement in the drug trafficking ring.

The defendants were indicted on 68 counts including sale of a narcotic drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, money laundering, fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, illegally conducting an enterprise, and illegal control of an enterprise.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Phoenix Field Division allegedly found large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and testosterone at a home. The defendants are also accused of laundering more than $650,000 in cash to conceal their income and to fraudulently obtain food stamps and medical coverage.

