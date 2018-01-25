3 hospitalized after serious crash involving motorcycle on Loop 101 in west Phoenix

Three people were taken to the hospital, including a woman in extremely critical condition, following a crash on the freeway in west Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the southbound side of the Loop 101 Agua Fria near McDowell Road.

Firefighters said a 55-year-old woman, who was on the motorcycle, is fighting for her life, while a 55-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman have moderate injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Crews have closed the southbound side but drivers are able to get by on the shoulder.

