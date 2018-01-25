Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31

Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord is on tap for the last day of this month.

That's when you can see a "Super Blue Blood Moon!"

It's a pretty long name, but what exactly does it mean?

The "super" part refers to a supermoon when the moon is closer to the earth's orbit and appears bigger and brighter, about 14 percent brighter than usual.

The early morning hours of Jan. 31 will also be special because the moon will be a blue moon. It isn't actually blue, but it is the second full moon in a month, which doesn't happen often. You've maybe heard the term “once in a blue moon.”

But the real show will be the total lunar eclipse that happens just before sunrise next Wednesday.

That's when the moon will pass through the earth's shadow. When this happens, the normally bright white moon will take on a reddish tint. That's where the blood part comes in with "blood moon."

The best time to see this in Phoenix will be 6:30 a.m.

Right now, it looks like the weather will cooperate, so get out your telescopes and cameras and get ready for a show!

And if you do miss it, the next time this moon madness will happen is 2037.

