Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31Posted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31
Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31
Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.More >
Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.More >
What you need to know about the super blue blood moon eclipse
What you need to know about the super blue blood moon eclipse
You won’t want to miss this lunar eclipse because NASA says you’ll have to wait almost another year for the next opportunity in North America!More >
You won’t want to miss this lunar eclipse because NASA says you’ll have to wait almost another year for the next opportunity in North America!More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
Video: Mom dragged out of court after confronting sons’ accused killer
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
PD: Arrest made in deadly double shooting in Phoenix industrial park
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
Detectives said the suspect and the two victims knew each other and they had been fighting.More >
UPDATE
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
Phoenix police ID suspect, 14-year-old victim in deadly shooting
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
One teenager is dead, a second is in the hospital and the young man police say shot them is facing murder charges after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn over the weekend.More >
7-year-old VA boy dies after contracting flu, strep throat
7-year-old VA boy dies after contracting flu, strep throat
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
Women say wilderness man stole hearts and took money
Women say wilderness man stole hearts and took money
When Tina Cernak met Todd Jostes online, she thought he was nice, handsome and might possibly turn into a romantic interest one day. But she says all that changed after she loaned him $10,000.More >
When Tina Cernak met Todd Jostes online, she thought he was nice, handsome and might possibly turn into a romantic interest one day. But she says all that changed after she loaned him $10,000.More >
Maricopa police looking for 'person of interest' in murder case
Maricopa police looking for 'person of interest' in murder case
Officers said that person of interest knew the victim, who was in her 60s, and believe the woman was targeted.More >
Officers said that person of interest knew the victim, who was in her 60s, and believe the woman was targeted.More >
Kidnapped woman escapes thanks to help from gas station clerk
Kidnapped woman escapes thanks to help from gas station clerk
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
Army veteran to be deported after losing appeal
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >
Her parents died in the mudslide. A stranger brought her mom's earrings back to her.
Her parents died in the mudslide. A stranger brought her mom's earrings back to her.Scroll through the Montecito Disaster Lost & Found Facebook page and you will find remnants of lives lost and homes destroyed.More >Scroll through the Montecito Disaster Lost & Found Facebook page and you will find remnants of lives lost and homes destroyed.More >
Police: 7-year-old arrested for punching teacher
Police: 7-year-old arrested for punching teacher
Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.More >
Miami police have arrested a 7-year-old boy accused of hitting his teacher.More >
FedEx worker helps rescue 5-year-old left alone in rat-infested home
FedEx worker helps rescue 5-year-old left alone in rat-infested home
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduation of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Click to learn more about Ian.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
Also online
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
Video: Mother confronts sons' accused killer
(Source: WLKY via CNN)More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
VIDEO: 2 dead in Phoenix junkyard shooting
Police are investigating a double-murder at a Phoenix junkyardMore >
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
VIDEO: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 teen hurt
Police said a drug deal turned violent when two teens were shot in Laveen, and one of the victims died. (Sunday, January 28, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 'Homegoing ceremony' held for Bishop Alexis Thomas
VIDEO: 'Homegoing ceremony' held for Bishop Alexis Thomas
Thousands said farewell to Bishop Alexis Thomas at a "homegoing ceremony" following his death. (Monday, January 29, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Wilderness man romanced women, then took their money
VIDEO: Wilderness man romanced women, then took their money
Todd Jostes has a reputation including accusations of romancing women, borrowing money from them and failing to pay them back. Story: http://bit.ly/2nkEdWeMore >
Todd Jostes has a reputation including accusations of romancing women, borrowing money from them and failing to pay them back. Story: http://bit.ly/2nkEdWeMore >
Kidnapped woman escapes at gas station, tells clerk to call 911, police say
Kidnapped woman escapes at gas station, tells clerk to call 911, police say