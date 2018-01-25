Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Connect
There’s a special “super blue blood moon” coming Jan. 31. (Source: NASA/Unsplash) There’s a special “super blue blood moon” coming Jan. 31. (Source: NASA/Unsplash)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord is on tap for the last day of this month.

That's when you can see a "Super Blue Blood Moon!"

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see photo of blood moon]

It's a pretty long name, but what exactly does it mean?

The "super" part refers to a supermoon when the moon is closer to the earth's orbit and appears bigger and brighter, about 14 percent brighter than usual.

The early morning hours of Jan. 31 will also be special because the moon will be a blue moon. It isn't actually blue, but it is the second full moon in a month, which doesn't happen often. You've maybe heard the term “once in a blue moon.”

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see photo of moonset times for the total lunar eclipse]

But the real show will be the total lunar eclipse that happens just before sunrise next Wednesday.

That's when the moon will pass through the earth's shadow. When this happens, the normally bright white moon will take on a reddish tint. That's where the blood part comes in with "blood moon."

The best time to see this in Phoenix will be 6:30 a.m.

Right now, it looks like the weather will cooperate, so get out your telescopes and cameras and get ready for a show! 

And if you do miss it, the next time this moon madness will happen is 2037. 

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see photo of super blood moon from Casey Davis]

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31

    Moon madness! Watch for rare moon show on Jan. 31

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:22 AM EST2018-01-30 12:22:33 GMT
    There’s a special “super blue blood moon” coming Jan. 31. (Source: NASA/Unsplash)There’s a special “super blue blood moon” coming Jan. 31. (Source: NASA/Unsplash)

    Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.

    More >

    Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.

    More >

  • What you need to know about the super blue blood moon eclipse

    What you need to know about the super blue blood moon eclipse

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-01-29 03:53:06 GMT
    (Source: NASA)(Source: NASA)

    You won’t want to miss this lunar eclipse because NASA says you’ll have to wait almost another year for the next opportunity in North America!

    More >

    You won’t want to miss this lunar eclipse because NASA says you’ll have to wait almost another year for the next opportunity in North America!

    More >

  • The problem with Payson

    The problem with Payson

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:58 PM EST2018-01-25 02:58:37 GMT
    (Source: Town of Payson)(Source: Town of Payson)

    Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.

    More >

    Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.

    More >
    •   

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduation of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

Click to learn more about Ian.

Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist

After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.

Also online

Hide bio