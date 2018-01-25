Moon madness! Rare moon show is next weekPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Moon madness! Rare moon show is next week
Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.More >
Space is starting 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Exploring Sedona in the new year
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduation of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Click to learn more about Ian.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
Also online
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
A chase that spanned 60 miles in the Phoenix area came to an end with a crash and investigators are trying to figure out why the suspect took off in the first place. (Wednesday, January 24, 2018)More >
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >
VIDEO: Businesses frustrated with homeless camp in Phoenix
VIDEO: Businesses frustrated with homeless camp in Phoenix
A homeless camp has been created in downtown Phoenix and some businesses aren't happy about it and want the City to do something. (Wednesday, January 24, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix family says mortgage company withdrew money when they shouldn't have
VIDEO: Phoenix family says mortgage company withdrew money when they shouldn't have
A Phoenix family says their mortgage company withdrew money when they shouldn't have -- a lot of money. In fact, $14,000 over a two year period. So, they contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper for help. (January 24, 2018)More >
A Phoenix family says their mortgage company withdrew money when they shouldn't have -- a lot of money. In fact, $14,000 over a two year period. So, they contacted 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper for help. (January 24, 2018)More >