New changes in effect at County shelter after infection scare

Officials at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control are making some changes after a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.

"Strep Zoo," as it is called, is a bacterial infection. It is treatable if caught in the early stages.

The shelter only has one confirmed case of Strep Zoo, but is waiting on test results of two other dogs.

-One dog who had a positive test result for Strep Zoo has been humanely euthanized

-A second dog with a negative test result for Strep Zoo has been humanely euthanized

-A third dog with test results pending has died on its own

-A fourth dog with test results pending has been humanely euthanized

Jose Santiago with MCCACC says precautions are being taken to protect all the animals at the East shelter.

"We are still monitoring the symptoms of more than 30 dogs that are showing signs of an Upper Respiratory Infection," says Santiago."We have decided that all animals in the shelter will be vaccinated and those showing URI symptoms medicated."

PRECAUTIONS

-Officials are also stopping ALL intakes into the East shelter facility.

-Field trucks will be diverted to West shelter.

-Owner surrenders that had a scheduled appointment will be diverted to West.

-All future owner surrenders will be scheduled at West.

-Licensing and other business office activities will continue to take place at BOTH locations. Precautions are being taken to protect ALL the animals at the East shelter.

ADOPTIONS

-Free adoptions extended through the weekend at BOTH shelters. (excludes puppies, kittens and select dogs)

-Anyone looking to adopt from East will need to be escorted by staff.

"We are trying to prevent the spread of disease by having people touch/handle a dog and move on to another kennel without washing/sanitizing their hands," said Santiago.

"We have to clear up space at both shelters," continued Santiago. "The animals at East need to be adopted out so they can get into a quiet environment to become healthy. West needs to be cleared so that we can handle all the intake coming in from both shelters. We need the general public to know any dog being treated with medication will be sent home with that medication. These are all treatable conditions."

MCACC is also transferring some dogs from West to offsite kennels. All playgroups at East are being shut down until further notice. All dogs being walked will be kept 10 feet away from one another. All leashes will be sanitized after each use.

The west Valley shelter located at 2500 S. 27th Avenue in Phoenix is still open for animal surrenders.

The east shelter is located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Both shelters are open for adoptions.

MCACC posted this statement on is Facebook page:

We are dealing with severe cases of Upper Respiratory Infections at the shelter...more specifically in the East shelter. We need to clear out as much space as possible in case we need to go into a quarantine situation. Please help us clear space by adopting out our animals. We will continue FREE adoptions through this Friday, January 26th. This will be both cats and dogs for FREE with the exceptions of PUPPIES and select animals. We are currently treating the compromised animals in our care. Any dog that is adopted that is on medication will be sent home with that medication at no charge. A BIG “thank you” to Arizona Animal Rescue Mission for covering the expenses associated with those FREE rescues. Please share so we can adopt out as many large dogs as possible to gain valuable space necessary.





