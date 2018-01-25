Free admission offered to first responders, military & veterans to Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds are once again inviting all first responders as well as active, reserve and retired military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guests at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

This is the 17th year that the tournament host Thunderbirds have extended this free invitation as a small gesture of thanks for all that these heroes do for our country.

To take advantage of this free ticket offer, participants must first go to the Birdies for the Brave website to register through the Sheer ID verification program. Eligible personnel must present their official military ID or badge at any ticket booth at the main tournament entrance. Tickets are limited to two per day, per each official department ID.

The 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open will be held at TPC Scottsdale from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, and is the best-attended golf tournament in the world, gaining legendary status as being one of the most special stops on the PGA tour.

For more information about the tournament, please visit the Phoenix Open's website.

