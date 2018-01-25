Southern Rail Jambalaya

Courtesy of Chef Justin Beckett

Jambalaya Base Stock:

1 local schreiner’s bacon 1 yellow onion (large diced)

2 green bells peppers (large diced) 6 stalks celery (large diced)

3 cloves garlic (sliced)

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne 1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon celery seed

2 teaspoons creole spice

2 tablespoons crystals hot sauce

4 cups crushed tomatoes

1 quart chicken stock

To prepare Base:

On low heat in a large heavy bottom pot render the bacon

Add in the onions and sauté till golden brown

Add in all the rest of the ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes

Jambalaya:

2 pounds local Schreiner’s andouille

1 pound shrimp

1 green bell pepper (large dice)

1 yellow onion (large diced)

1 stalk celery (large diced)

1/2 cup white wine

1 quart jambalaya base

2 quarts of cooked rice

To prepare Jambalaya:

In a large saute pan saute the shrimp and sausage in just a touch of oil

Slowly pour in the white wine and deglaze the pan

Add in the tomato base and the rice

Stir until combined

Cook until the shrimp is fully cooked and the sauce rice mixture is hot and bubbly