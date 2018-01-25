Thursday, January 25, 2018

Gasser Dental

For more information, visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.

Alicia’s Deals- Spring Training, Street Eats Food Festival, Spamalot and Spring Cleaning Must Haves

For more information, visit www.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals and Twitter @aliciasdeals.

Chef Justin Beckett, Southern Rail and Beckett’s Table

For more information, visit www.BeckettsTable.com or call (602) 954-1700 or www.SouthernRailAZ.com or call (602) 200-0085.

Weight Loss Institute of Arizona

For more information about weight loss surgery visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855.PHX.THIN. The WLIA also has two new offices open in Glendale and East Mesa.

Scottsdale Institute for Cosmetic Dermatology

For more information, visit www.scottsdaleinstitute.net or call 480-970-0300.

Thrive Performance Personal Training

For more information, visit www.thepersonaltrainerphoenix.com or call 480-442-6866.

Shape Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.Shape.com.

Fresh Start Aesthetics Med Spa

For more information, visit www.freshstartaesthetics.com or call 603-717-0226.

E.D. Marshall

For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

*Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673. Text AZFlowers to 95577 for flower tips and a coupon.

