Phoenix’s largest hot air balloon festival set to take flight this weekend

Phoenix’s largest hot air balloon festival set to take flight this weekendPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
Mom sentenced after teen son found weighing only 47lbs in 2015
Mom sentenced after teen son found weighing only 47lbs in 2015
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
911 call: 10-month-old baby in car seat left on hot stove, badly burned
911 call: 10-month-old baby in car seat left on hot stove, badly burned
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
Did DPS violate pursuit policy?
Did DPS violate pursuit policy?
AZFamily obtained a leaked copy of the pursuit policy for DPS. We have tried for some time to get our hands on this document to compare it to the last rule book that was issued back in 2006.More >
AZFamily obtained a leaked copy of the pursuit policy for DPS. We have tried for some time to get our hands on this document to compare it to the last rule book that was issued back in 2006.More >
Chandler police investigating threat made toward high school
Chandler police investigating threat made toward high school
The Chandler Police Department is investigating a threat made toward Basha High School.More >
The Chandler Police Department is investigating a threat made toward Basha High School.More >
Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor
Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor
A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.More >
A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Phoenix-area fashion experts share secrets to shopping at Goodwill
Phoenix-area fashion experts share secrets to shopping at Goodwill
Some of the Valley's top fashion influencers share their tips and tricks for shopping at Goodwill!More >
Some of the Valley's top fashion influencers share their tips and tricks for shopping at Goodwill!More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Did DPS violate pursuit policy?
Did DPS violate pursuit policy?
AZFamily obtained a leaked copy of the pursuit policy for DPS. We have tried for some time to get our hands on this document to compare it to the last rule book that was issued back in 2006.More >
AZFamily obtained a leaked copy of the pursuit policy for DPS. We have tried for some time to get our hands on this document to compare it to the last rule book that was issued back in 2006.More >
Detective: Neighbors heard ex-con kill mother, stepfather
Detective: Neighbors heard ex-con kill mother, stepfather
A convicted felon accused of serial killings in Arizona fatally shot his mother in the apartment they shared and then had an argument with his stepfather before killing him, a police detective testified Thursday.More >
A convicted felon accused of serial killings in Arizona fatally shot his mother in the apartment they shared and then had an argument with his stepfather before killing him, a police detective testified Thursday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect spoke to reporters from jail
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect spoke to reporters from jail
The man who police said caused a wreck after a high-speed chase said law enforcement had no right to try to arrest him and he had every right to fight back. (Thursday, January 25, 2018)More >
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >