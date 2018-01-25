Phoenix’s largest hot air balloon festival set to take flight this weekend

Hot air balloons on display. (Source: Phoenix Balloon Festival) Hot air balloons on display. (Source: Phoenix Balloon Festival)
Hot air balloons take to the sky. (Source: Phoenix Balloon Festival) Hot air balloons take to the sky. (Source: Phoenix Balloon Festival)
The largest Phoenix gathering of hot air balloon pilots and crews in several years will fill the morning and evening skies this weekend.

The Westside Sports Complex is hosting the inaugural Phoenix Balloon Festival, bringing pilots from all over Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. 

Weather permitting, balloons are set to launch between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. each morning.

26 balloons are set to fill the skies, as pilots launch each morning from the grass fields of the complex. Spectators can walk among the balloons as they inflate, take pictures, talk to pilots and crew and be part of the experience.

And for those wanting an even closer experience, visitors may choose to book a "Ride & Fly Away" - but with space limited, reservations are required.

In addition to the day’s activities, on Friday and Saturday evening, the balloons will again ascend towards the sky between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and light up the sky with the "Desert Balloon Illumination."

A fireworks display is also scheduled for Saturday evening following the Balloon Illumination.

For more information, visit phoenixballoonfestival.com.

