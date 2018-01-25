Inaugural Arizona Indian Festival coming to Scottsdale in February

The Arizona American Indian Tourism Association (AAITA) is excited to partner with the City of Scottsdale to launch its inaugural Arizona Indian Festival next month.

The AAITA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 that is dedicated to increasing tribal tourism initiatives by working with Arizona tribes and businesses.

The event is scheduled to take place Feb. 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. respectively in the Scottsdale Civic Center Plaza.

The festival will provide a new platform to tribal tourism and awareness of Arizona’s indigenous communities by creating an inclusive intertribal event celebrating culture, traditional arts, crafts, foods, as well as innovations and trends in cultural tourism experiences in Arizona.

“We invite all communities to come out and experience Arizona indigenous cultures for themselves," said Blessing McAnlis-Vasquez, AAITA board president. "Our goal is to engage the public in a deeper and more meaningful experience of the Southwest through a cultural lens.”

To learn more about the Arizona American Indian Tourism Association, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.