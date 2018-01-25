Legislature poised to debate opioid crackdown law

The Arizona House and Senate are poised to debate Gov. Doug Ducey's proposal to cut down on addiction and deaths from prescription painkillers.

The proposal that the Republican governor says is prompted by an "opioid emergency" has been the focus all week during a special session he called.

Both the House and Senate are expected to debate the bill Thursday, with votes to follow.

Ducey's proposal limits opioids to an initial five-day supply, boosts pain clinic regulation and adds $10 million to help uninsured and underinsured people get addiction treatment.

It also places limits on the maximum dose most chronic pain patients can be prescribed and requires that an opioid antidote drug called naloxone be prescribed when people are on high doses of narcotics.

