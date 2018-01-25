Police, family seek answers about 19-year-old's murder one year ago

"He made the world a better place. He made me a better person, he made everyone that he influenced a better person."

One year after the crime, police and family members are still looking for answers in the death of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down outside a party in Glendale.

Glendale police held a news conference Thursday to remind the public about the murder and hopefully find some answers and bring the family peace and closure.

"A little over a year ago, on Jan. 7, a young man, 19-year-old Erick Ordonez Huerta was tragically murdered," said police.

"It was a shock to us all that the most humble person could be taken from us in such a tragic way," said his friend, Brandon.

Huerta was found dead on a sidewalk outside a home at 45th Avenue and Berridge Lane, near Bethany Home Road.

Witnesses reported someone had shot at a house where a party was being held.

Detectives say the suspect, described as a Hispanic man, may have driven away from the area in a gray SUV.

That suspect was never found and the crime remains unsolved.

The family is still seeking answers and closure in the loss of their loved one.

"I miss my brother so much," said his sister Rachel. "I wish things now were different."

She also had a message for her brother's killer. "It's just not right what you did."

"It's been heartbreaking without him. It's been a year and it's time for justice."

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

