Phoenix-area fashion experts share secrets to shopping at Goodwill

Are you ever jealous of the clothes some fashionistas post on Instagram?

Do you scroll through and think you could never afford to have a closet like that?

Let's fill you in on a little secret: you don't have to break the bank to look fabulous and fierce!

Goodwill stores across the Phoenix area are full of unique clothes and accessories that can spice up your tired wardrobe and increase your likes on Instagram.

We asked three of the Valley’s top fashion influencers who frequently shop at Goodwill to share their tips on navigating the aisles to find some one-of-a-kind items!

Elizabeth Leon

Instragram: @elizabethexlusivelyego

3 Goodwill Shopping Tips:

1. Know your style and what you’re looking for before you enter the store.

2. Make sure to have a plan and put together a list of items you want to look for. Go to Pinterest to find inspiration or find a celebrity look you want to try to copy.

3. Feel the material and look at the quality of the items. If you don’t know the brand, take out your phone and Google it. Sometimes you can find high-end designer items on those racks!

Goodwill Go-To Items: dresses, jeans & blazers

Charissa Cleveland Dantas

Instagram: @befearlessonabudget

3 Goodwill Shopping Tips:

1. Pick a category of clothing to focus on first (i.e. dresses or skirts) so you don’t get overwhelmed.

2. Try sizes you normally wouldn’t expect to wear because no woman is a true size. Often times you can find great items in a size smaller or bigger than what you typically wear.

3. Go on Thursdays for Dollar Days to find the best deals!

Hint: If you go on Thursday, make note of the “Color of the Week” because everything from that particular color is a dollar. When you’re looking down the skirts, pants and shorts aisles, the tags will clearly stand out and you can easily see the $1 finds because they correspond to the color of the week.

Favorite Goodwill Items: dresses, black blazer & skirts

Jessica Greenberg

Instragram: @sustainablerainbow

3 Goodwill Shopping Tips:

1. Always have patience and give yourself a lot of time to look through the store.

2. Go in with an open mind because you never know what great deals you will find!

3. Don’t just shop for your size. Items can be put away in different places so make sure to search the whole store because things can get moved around.

Favorite Goodwill items: tops, jackets/blazers & sweaters

On Thursday, January 25, the three fashionistas featured above, along with several others, will host a special event called Reclaimed Fashion. Each fashionista will show off a rack of handpicked items they found at their neighborhood Goodwill that you can shop.

"Reclaimed Fashion is connecting the influencers and fashion that we follow along and engage with online. We're bringing that sense of style and the personalities behind them into the real world where anyone can meet with and shop from their looks," Courtney Nelson with Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona said.

The event will take place on January 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Priest & Elliot store located at 7850 S. Priest Dr.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.