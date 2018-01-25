Firefighters battle large house fire in New River

The plume of smoke from the fire was visible from miles away. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters are battling a large house fire in New River that started Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 8 a.m. at a home near 7th Avenue and Desert Hills Drive.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies are assisting Daisy Mountain Fire to fight the blaze. The plume of smoke was visible from miles away.

No other information on the extent of the damage or injuries was immediately available.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.