Firefighters battle large house fire in New River

Firefighters battle large house fire in New RiverPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
UPDATE
Police: Father, 14-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police: Father, 14-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide
Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said it looks like the man shot the teen and then killed himselfMore >
Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said it looks like the man shot the teen and then killed himselfMore >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Angry parents speak at Chandler school board meeting after racist video posted on social media
Angry parents speak at Chandler school board meeting after racist video posted on social media
A video from a party was posted on Snapchat where kids from Santan Junior High School in Chandler were singing along to a rap song that included the N-word and vulgar statements.More >
A video from a party was posted on Snapchat where kids from Santan Junior High School in Chandler were singing along to a rap song that included the N-word and vulgar statements.More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Concerns over homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Concerns over homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Even after grabbing what they can, the homeless leave behind quite a mess in an area in downtown Phoenix and some business owners aren't happy.More >
Even after grabbing what they can, the homeless leave behind quite a mess in an area in downtown Phoenix and some business owners aren't happy.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Gresham single mom dies after going to hospital with flu symptoms
Gresham single mom dies after going to hospital with flu symptoms
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
Glendale mom finds diamond wedding ring, looking to find owner
Glendale mom finds diamond wedding ring, looking to find owner
The Valley mom posted a picture of the ring on Facebook hoping to find the owner, but so far, no luck.More >
The Valley mom posted a picture of the ring on Facebook hoping to find the owner, but so far, no luck.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
A chase that spanned 60 miles in the Phoenix area came to an end with a crash and investigators are trying to figure out why the suspect took off in the first place. (Wednesday, January 24, 2018)More >
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
WATCH: Raw video of entire chase that ended in crash
WATCH: Raw video of entire chase that ended in crash
Our chopper was overhead for the entire chase, a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tempe. Watch these dramatic moments as the suspect sped through town... all the way to a violent ending.More >
Our chopper was overhead for the entire chase, a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tempe. Watch these dramatic moments as the suspect sped through town... all the way to a violent ending.More >
RAW VIDEO: Recovery of Arizona mom shot in head in Vegas massacre 'nothing short of miraculous,' doc says
RAW VIDEO: Recovery of Arizona mom shot in head in Vegas massacre 'nothing short of miraculous,' doc says
Doctors for the Arizona mother who was shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre in October spoke about her "miraculous" recovery during a news conference on the eve of her release from the hospital. Amazing full story @ https://goo.gl/fGCGoG. (Wednesday, Jan. 24. 2018)More >
Doctors for the Arizona mother who was shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre in October spoke about her "miraculous" recovery during a news conference on the eve of her release from the hospital. Amazing full story @ https://goo.gl/fGCGoG. (Wednesday, Jan. 24. 2018)More >
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >