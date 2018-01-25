I-10 Alert: Westbound I-10 closed in Phoenix this weekend

Drivers should avoid using westbound Interstate 10 approaching the downtown Phoenix area this weekend due to closures for freeway work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and the Interstate 17 “Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, for deck joint maintenance at the Deck Park Tunnel.

Westbound I-10 also will be closed between 43rd and 59th avenues west of I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, for construction work at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway traffic interchange.

A number of entrance ramps near the freeway closures also will be closed to traffic. Slow traffic and delays are expected. Alternate freeway routes include northbound I-17 to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix. East Valley drivers also should consider using Loop 101 across the north and west Valley areas to avoid the I-10 closures.

Westbound I-10 drivers with plans to travel through Phoenix from Tucson or southeast Arizona also can avoid this weekend’s closures by detouring to westbound Interstate 8 near Casa Grande and using northbound State Route 85 at Gila Bend to access I-10 in Buckeye.

Details about this weekend’s closures of westbound I-10 in Phoenix:

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” near the airport and the I-17 “Stack” south of McDowell from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, for work to repair a deck joint above the Deck Park Tunnel. Westbound I-10 traffic will detour to northbound I-17 near downtown Phoenix. The southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. Westbound Loop 202 traffic will have access to westbound I-10 but must exit at Seventh Street and use alternate westbound routes, including McDowell Road. Traffic entering westbound I-10 from the west end ramp at Sky Harbor Airport will be limited to accessing northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202.

Westbound I-10 closed between 43rd and 59th avenues west of downtown Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, for construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway traffic interchange. The southbound I-17 off-ramp at McDowell Road and southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. Consider exiting southbound I-17 at Thomas Road and going west to travel beyond the I-10 closure. The westbound I-10 on-ramps at 27th, 35th and 43rd avenues will be closed. Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at 43rd Avenue can detour to westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street and re-enter I-10 west of the closure. During this closure, crews will begin the reconstruction or removal of some freeway on-ramps or off-ramps while I-10 is widened to connect with the South Mountain Freeway interchange by late 2019.

Work and restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

Updated highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

