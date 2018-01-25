Bail hearing set for man accused in 9 killings in Phoenix

A hearing is scheduled Thursday to consider whether to deny bail to a man accused in a string of killings in metro Phoenix. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Bail for Cleophus Emmanuel Cooksey Jr. was set at $1 million after his mid-December arrest on murder charges in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.

It was upped to $5 million last week after police said he killed seven others.

No charges have been filed in those deaths.

Prosecutors say state law denies bail to people charged with crimes for which they can seek the death penalty.

They haven't said whether they'll seek the death penalty.

His attorneys say prosecutors can't show why the deaths of Cooksey's mother and stepfather could lead to the death penalty.

Cooksey pleaded not guilty to the charges.

