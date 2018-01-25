Family of 4 escapes safely from Phoenix house fire

Firefighters were able to rescue some of the family pets including at least one rabbit but unfortunately, two cats are still missing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of four escaped safely from an early morning Phoenix house fire, according to fire officials.

The fire started around 2 a.m. in the carport of a home near 31st Avenue and Cactus Road.

Fire officials said the father was awakened by loud pops and smell of smoke coming from the carport. When he went out to check what was going on, he saw the flames and quickly went back inside to wake up his wife and two children.

Luckily, they were already alerted by the functioning smoke alarms.

By the time the family was attempting to exit the home, the fire had spread from the carport into the front of their home, blocking the door.

Instead, the family went through the back door and into their neighbor's yard for safety.

When crews arrived, they made a fast, aggressive attack on the fire and were able to contain it to the front portion of the home.

Fire officials said ladder crews cut a ventilation hole to help contain and extinguish the fire, which also spread into the attic.

Firefighters were able to rescue some of the family pets including at least one rabbit but unfortunately, two cats are still missing.

Fire officials said the family will be displaced from the fire and they are working with the family to find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and a fire investigator is on the scene.

