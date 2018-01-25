Man hurt after argument leads to Phoenix shooting, police say

According to the Phoenix Police Department, an argument at a Phoenix bar led to a man being shot after he was followed to a home Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, an argument at a Phoenix bar led to a man being shot after he was followed to a home Thursday.

Police said a man was followed to a home near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road after getting into an argument with another man at a Phoenix bar.

The man entered the home and was followed by the possible suspect. They continued to argue inside the home.

That is when the man was shot twice in the lower extremities and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had not located the weapon and were also still looking for the possible suspect. Officers were seen interviewing a witness who was home at the time of the shooting.

No other information was provided.

