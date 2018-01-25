Angry parents speak at Chandler school board meeting after racist video posted on social media

Speakers talked about what they said was a culture of bullying against black students at Chandler Unified School District. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Community members in the East Valley spoke about what they said is the mistreatment of minorities in the Chandler Unified School District after a racist chant was posted on social media by middle schoolers.

A video from a party was posted on Snapchat where kids from Santan Junior High School in Chandler were singing along to a rap song that included the N-word and vulgar statements. The song is by Bobby 2 Pistolz.

The school's principal sent out an email to parents, condemning the actions but said the school can't do anything about it since it happened off campus.

But a community group called Black Mothers Forum believes that's not good enough and had speakers talk to the Chandler Unified School District board members on Wednesday night about the incident.

"We are still waiting for some type of discipline against the students for making this disgusting and hateful video," said one woman. "This happened nine days ago."

Some said the video incident is just part of a culture of bullying of black students.

"How does a student who gets bullied or harassed and intimidated and called the N-word go into the same classroom students who did that, laughing and snickering and feel like it's a safe learning environment," one man said.

