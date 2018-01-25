Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor

Edwards is a junior varsity football player and sophomore at Higley High School was supposed to get the tumor removed Thursday, but doctors delayed the surgery until Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Marcus Edwards, 15, is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.

Marcus Edwards, 15, a junior varsity football player and sophomore at Higley High School, was supposed to get the tumor removed Thursday, but doctors delayed the surgery until Friday.

Wednesday night, an estimated 120 of Marcus' friends, teammates and family members showed up to Banner Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa to pray for him. They couldn't fit in the room, so they huddled around him in the corner of the lobby.

"Kinda liked shocked I guess. I wasn't expecting this many people," said Marcus with a smile. "It makes me feel better."

His mother, Amber Ledbetter organized it.

"I just feel like the more people who are praying for my son, the more eyes that are on him and the more hands that are on him that I feel God's going to be with us and it's going to be OK," said Ledbetter.

She said doctors told her the tumor doesn't appear to be related to football, but haven't been able to find what caused it.

Marcus told AZ Family he started having what he thought was migraines in October.

"The pain was like in the back of my head and I can't really describe it but a sharp pain," he explained.

"At first I thought I was dehydrated."

Doctors ordered some tests and told the family Sunday he had a potentially life-threatening brain tumor and he needed to go to the closest hospital immediately.

Marcus said he's nervous about surgery, but is staying positive.

His mother is too."We're blessed," said Ledbetter.

"He has a lot of love and lot of support."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.