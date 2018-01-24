Scottsdale district's CFO on leave pending outcome of conflict of interest investigation

The Scottsdale Unified School District's Chief Financial Officer is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest. It's the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the district.

The district confirms Laura Smith is on leave, but wouldn’t elaborate on why. In a letter from superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell, the alleged conflict is dated back to May of 2017.

So far, the Attorney General's office has only confirmed to us that they have two open investigations involving SUSD and the procurement process.

We spoke with Rose Smith, a retired district employee who wanted to snuff out some rumors she had been hearing. She said she requested hundreds of publicly available documents and she took what she found to the Attorney General's Office.

"I came up through SUSD, my grandchildren attend SUSD schools now," Rose Smith said. She now calls herself a concerned citizen.

"We feel there’s a conflict of interest here," Rose Smith said. "We have the CFO, whose company is directly benefiting from our bond funds, our public funds."

Laura Smith is not only the Chief Financial Officer for SUSD; according to the Arizona Corporation Commission, she is also the president of The Professional Group Public Consulting, Inc, or PGPC.

In Rose Smith's records requests, she said she found documents detailing tens of thousands of dollars worth of potential deals between the district and PGPC.

"They're charging us $130 an hour," Rose Smith said.

She said she shared this with a small group of Scottsdale residents who then brought this to the school board last summer and then she went straight to the Attorney General's Office.

"Laura Smith needs to pick a hat -- either she's our a CFO or she's our vendor, but she can’t be both," Rose Smith said.

We reached out to Laura Smith but we haven’t heard back.

