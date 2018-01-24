AZ agencies handling personal information about public vulnerable to cyber attacks

While Gov. Doug Ducey has promised to tighten up cyber security, a recent assessment shows key agencies handling vital and sensitive records about the public are still vulnerable.

Details about the state's cyber security posture were contained in an state funded internal survey obtained by CBS 5 News.

The analysis, paid for by the Department of Administration, looked at whether state agencies and departments were meeting security standards.

The Arizona Department of Education, Department of Health Services, Department of Revenue and the Office of Tourism all fell below.

Last year, the state revenue department processed over 3.3 million tax filings that include personal information like social security numbers.

And the state education department handles records Arizona’s over 1 million K-12 students.

During last year's State of the State Address, Ducey said he was focused on beefing up security.

"With hackers threatening our systems, the government has a responsibility to protect the personal information of our citizens," he said in January 2017.

A spokesman for his office says his administration is still committed to improving cyber security, saying the governor has proposed to add another $10 million to enhance cyber controls.

"More work remains and our office continues to work with ADOA to further secure the state's information systems," the spokesman said in a written statement on Tuesday.

The survey, which was conducted in late December, shows that state agencies have improved security since September and hopes every department will meet the minimum standards by the end of March.

