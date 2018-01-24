MCSO: Woman arrested in connection to death of her father in Sun City after fight

A woman was taken into custody after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said she hurt her 91-year-old father during a physical fight but didn't provide any medical help and he died in Sun City West in October.

Deputies said the fight happened in October but they waited until the autopsy was completed and arrested Susan Elaine Dubois Marcinko on Jan. 22.

According to court documents, deputies found the body of the victim inside of the courtyard around 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the property where Marcinko lived with the victim and her boyfriend.

When MCSO interviewed 61-year-old Marcinko, she said she had gotten into a verbal and physical fight on Oct. 4 where she said her father attacked her from behind and she sat on his hip area to restrain him. He went to the hospital complaining of hip pain and was released two days later.

There was another fight on Oct. 13 where Marcinko said she was attacked again and she sat on him and tried to restrain him, according to court documents. She also told MCSO that she was attacked because her father has Alzheimer's and dementia and forgets who she is and who her boyfriend is, deputies said.

When the full body autopsy was conducted, the medical examiner found at least 26 broken and/or damaged ribs, all in different stages of healing.

Investigators searched the house and found blood on the floor of the victim's bedroom where someone tried to clean it up, court documents said. They also found blood from the kitchen area to where the victim was found dead in the courtyard.

On Jan. 17, the pathologist said the cause of death was blunt force trauma and manner of death as a homicide.

Marcinko was interviewed by deputies again on Jan. 22 and admitted to bouncing on the victim in the lower rib area while trying to restrain his arms during the fight and was on top of him for 15 minutes, deputies said.

She then said she dragged her father by the ankles to the bedroom and then to the courtyard so "he could get some fresh air," court documents stated. She said he was still alive when she left in him the courtyard, MCSO said.

She then admitted to trying to clean up the blood and went to bed, MCSO said.

Marcinko was then arrested on one count of manslaughter.

Bond was set at $30,000.

