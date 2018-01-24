Maricopa County hosts event offering free services to homeless veterans in Phoenix

Maricopa County hosts event offering free services to homeless veterans in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
1 dead after fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train, police say
According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery car crash involving a moving train in Gilbert early Wednesday morning.More >
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Peoria couple's photos of daughters in bathtub not sexually exploitative, court says
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that A.J. and Lisa Demaree did not sexually exploit their three daughters, who were ages 5, 4 and 1 at the time, when they took eight photos of them nude in the bathtub.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Gresham single mom dies after going to hospital with flu symptoms
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
UPDATE
Police: Father, 14-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide
Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said it looks like the man shot the teen and then killed himselfMore >
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
AZ lawmaker says topless women at rallies have 'no defense ' for rape
Townsend, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the state house, was condemning a pictured of a female protestor taken at the Capitol on Sunday.More >
Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor
A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.More >
Scottsdale district's CFO on leave pending outcome of conflict of interest investigation
The Scottsdale Unified School District's Chief Financial Officer is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
Witnesses help officers ID chase suspect in Tempe
A police chase that started in far west Buckeye ended in Tempe right by Arizona State University with a lot of people looking on.More >
VIDEO: Police chase ends with violent crash
A high-speed chase through Valley streets and along freeways ended in a crash in Tempe.More >
VIDEO: Police chase ends with violent crash in Tempe
A wild police chase through Valley streets and along freeways ends in a violent crash in Tempe.More >
VIDEO: DPS pursues suspect through town; chase ends in violent crash
DPS pursues a suspect through town, and the chase ended in a violent crash.More >
VIDEO: 1 killed after car crashes into train in Gilbert
According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery crash involving a moving train in Gilbert early Wednesday morning.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
RAW VIDEO: Recovery of Arizona mom shot in head in Vegas massacre 'nothing short of miraculous,' doc says
Doctors for the Arizona mother who was shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre in October spoke about her "miraculous" recovery during a news conference on the eve of her release from the hospital. Amazing full story @ https://goo.gl/fGCGoG. (Wednesday, Jan. 24. 2018)More >
