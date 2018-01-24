Maricopa County hosts event offering free services to homeless veterans in Phoenix

In the military, "standdown" is the brief period when a soldier can leave an active combat area to rest and regain strength before going back out to battle.

The Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance has been giving help to homeless veterans in the Valley for the past 17 years with Maricopa County StandDown. The two-day event will be held Jan. 25 and 26 and offer necessary services to these at-risk veterans.

This event will be held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Doors open to attendees at 7 a.m. and services will begin at 8 a.m. Services close at 4 p.m.

This year, AVSA has partnered with the Central Arizona Dental Society Mission of Mercy to provide 25 full-service dental chairs. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, access to dental care was in most veterans’ top 3 lists of unmet needs along with long-term permanent housing and childcare.

More than 70 companies will be at this event offering services that include a full Motor Vehicle Division office on-site, Social Security Administration office, housing programs, employment services and access to acupuncture and behavioral health specialists.

Last year, the Maricopa County StandDown event served more than 2,100 veterans and expect to serve just as many this year. AVSA is hosting three more StandDown events over the next couple of months in Bullhead City, Tucson and Florence.

For more information, you can head to their website.

