Glendale mom finds diamond wedding ring, looking to find owner

Paige Kuhl has been happily married for seven years and her wedding ring holds a special place in her heart.

"It means everything to me," said Kuhl. "Just for the value and sentimental type of memories that it holds."

A couple days ago, the Glendale mom felt the heartbreak of someone who just lost their prized possession when her 9-year-old son Rickey Kuhl found a diamond ring along the floorboard of their SUV.

"I grabbed it and walked to mom and said, 'Is this your wedding ring?' And she said no," said Rickey.

"I would be crying, devastated and upset," said Paige. "I would be retracing every footstep I made for the last several days trying to find it."

Paige said that she had just pulled into a Dollar Tree parking lot off Happy Valley Road and Interstate 17 around 4 p.m. Monday when the wedding ring was discovered.

Earlier in the day, she had been to downtown Phoenix and her kid's school off 59th Avenue and Bell, so she has no idea how the ring ended up in her car.

The Valley mom posted a picture of the ring on Facebook hoping to find the owner, but so far, no luck.

"We just hope to get it back to whoever it belongs to so they can not feel lost because I would be lost," said Paige.

She took the ring to a jeweler and confirmed it was real and likely worth a couple thousand dollars.

So why she doesn't just sell it and keep the money?

"No. If there's an owner out there willing to claim this ring, then I want to do every resource possible to get it back to them before I consider selling something that could mean so much to someone," said Paige.

Paige said the ring has an identification mark on it which only the rightful owner will know.

If you want to claim the ring you can e-mail paige_kuhl@yahoo.com.

