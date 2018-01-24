Legends team up: Kurt Warner, Shane Doan to compete at 'Celebrity Game Night'

Shane Doan retired from the Coyotes quietly. He never really got the send off from the fans as most faces of the franchise. So another Valley sports legend has stepped in to give Doaner the proper send off -- if beating the former Coyotes Captain counts.

Kurt Warner will honor Doan at his first annual Celebrity Game night. The event will benefit Warner's latest project, Treasure House.

"The idea is to celebrate one of our Valley treasures," said Warner.

"One of those guys who has really been a part of a community, who has meant so much, not just to a sports team, but the community as a whole."

Warner and his wife Brenda will honor Doan and raise money for their latest community project. The Warners have build Treasure House, a community where young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can participate in their community, achieve independence, and realize their purpose. Kurt and Brenda's son Zachary will live in Treasure House.

"My oldest son Zachary, 29 years old now, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four months old," said Warner.

"We were told he would be lucky if he lived. He graduated high school, very high functioning, doing so many great things. When he graduated high school, we realized there was really no place to go. So we went on a quest to find a place where someone like Zachary could live with his peers, could have direction, could be involved in the community and live for a higher purpose. We really couldn't find anything in the Valley so we decided to build our own place. That place is going to be Treasure House, which is out in Glendale. It's almost finished right now. It's place for families like ours and young men, and women like Zachary to be able to live, grow, and connect with our community in a special way."

Doan has been active since his retirement, serving as Grand Marshal of the Fiesta Bowl Parade and working with the NHL. While it appears that the two Valley sports icons are teaming up, Warner made sure to let Doaner know that it's game on.

"When Kurt called and asked, it was such an honor," said Doan. "Being a Cardinals fan, and to get to know him a little bit. To see his passion for this event. To see his heart to help others is pretty special... I'm just going to smile and nod and follow him around."

"I want you to have fun, but I do want to crush you," joked Warner back.

Warner and Doan won't be the only celebrities. Tickets cost $250 with VIP tickets and meet and greet set at $1,000 on February 9th at Ross Aviation. The event will also include a fireside chat with Doan about his career.

Treasure House is scheduled to open later this year. To learn more about the event and to buy tickets log on to TreasureHouse.org.

