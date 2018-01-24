Chaparral HS student forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATMs, per police

A 17-year-old student from Chaparral High School was forced by a gunman to withdraw money from ATMs on Monday and the suspect is still on the run, according to police.

Police said the boy was confronted in the parking lot of a convenience store at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect had a gun and forced the victim to drive to two separate banks to withdraw cash from the ATMs. After that, the victim was released unharmed and drove to Chaparral High School where he called 911.

Police wouldn't say how much money the suspect got away with.

The suspect is described as an older white man with a gray/brown bear and was wearing a yellow plaid shirt and jeans.

Police said there aren't any other incidents that match this robbery.

The school sent out a letter to parents, which can be read below.

