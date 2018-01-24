Police investigate homicide in Fountain Hills

Police are investigating a homicide in Fountain Hills.

A body was discovered near Laser and Technology drives in an industrial complex.

There's no word on the cause of the victim's death.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

