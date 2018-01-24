PD: Phoenix man stalked woman, peered into her window twice

A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after police said he stalked and tried to spy on a woman.

Police said Sang Nguyen went into a fenced yard on Jan. 12 early in the morning and looked into a woman's bedroom window while she was sleeping near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. She woke up and he said, "I can see you" and tried to open the window, police said.

A Phoenix police officer who was in the area saw Nguyen and yelled at him and he ran off, according to court documents.

Nguyen was later arrested and booked into jail.

Another officer on the scene said Nguyen was arrested three days earlier for the same crime.

Police said on Jan. 9, at around 5 a.m., Nguyen admitted to going into the yard and tried to listen to the victim.

The victim had said she had noticed a man trying to look into her apartment before.

He faces one count of stalking, one count of attempt to commit voyeurism and two counts of criminal trespass.

