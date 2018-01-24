SLIDESHOW: DPS pursuit ends in violent crash in Tempe

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

 A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. 

[APP USERS: Click/tap here to view slideshow]

A suspect in a red vehicle fled a traffic stop and led troopers and officers on a chase that ended in a head-on collision near Rural and Spence in Tempe.

[FULL STORY: Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.