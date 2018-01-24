The problem with PaysonPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Exploring Sedona in the new year
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
2017 weather report in Arizona
2017 weather report in Arizona
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
1 dead after fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train, police say
1 dead after fiery Gilbert crash involving moving train, police say
According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery car crash involving a moving train in Gilbert early Wednesday morning.More >
According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery car crash involving a moving train in Gilbert early Wednesday morning.More >
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Peoria couple's photos of daughters in bathtub not sexually exploitative, court says
Peoria couple's photos of daughters in bathtub not sexually exploitative, court says
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that A.J. and Lisa Demaree did not sexually exploit their three daughters, who were ages 5, 4 and 1 at the time, when they took eight photos of them nude in the bathtub.More >
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that A.J. and Lisa Demaree did not sexually exploit their three daughters, who were ages 5, 4 and 1 at the time, when they took eight photos of them nude in the bathtub.More >
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Gresham single mom dies after going to hospital with flu symptoms
Gresham single mom dies after going to hospital with flu symptoms
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
Friends and family of a Gresham mother are heartbroken after she went to the hospital with flu symptoms and died two days later.More >
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
AZ lawmaker says topless women at rallies have 'no defense ' for rape
AZ lawmaker says topless women at rallies have 'no defense ' for rape
Townsend, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the state house, was condemning a pictured of a female protestor taken at the Capitol on Sunday.More >
Townsend, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the state house, was condemning a pictured of a female protestor taken at the Capitol on Sunday.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
RAW VIDEO: Rachael Denhollander speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing
RAW VIDEO: Rachael Denhollander speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing
Rachael Denhollander is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after the sport's governing body was accused of mishandling complaints of sexual assault. She said Nassar groped and fondled her when she was a 15-year-old gymnast in Michigan. [FULL STORY]More >
Rachael Denhollander is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after the sport's governing body was accused of mishandling complaints of sexual assault. She said Nassar groped and fondled her when she was a 15-year-old gymnast in Michigan. [FULL STORY]More >
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: DPS pursues suspect through town; chase ends in violent crash
VIDEO: DPS pursues suspect through town; chase ends in violent crash
DPS pursues a suspect through town, and the chase ended in a violent crash.More >
DPS pursues a suspect through town, and the chase ended in a violent crash.More >
VIDEO: Police chase ends with violent crash in Tempe
VIDEO: Police chase ends with violent crash in Tempe
A wild police chase through Valley streets and along freeways ends in a violent crash in Tempe.More >
A wild police chase through Valley streets and along freeways ends in a violent crash in Tempe.More >
VIDEO: 1 killed after car crashes into train in Gilbert
VIDEO: 1 killed after car crashes into train in Gilbert
According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery crash involving a moving train in Gilbert early Wednesday morning.More >
According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery crash involving a moving train in Gilbert early Wednesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Marine dies in parachuting accident
VIDEO: Marine dies in parachuting accident
The brother of a Marine who died during a parachuting accident in Coolidge spoke about his brother's love for family and his desire to be a Marine. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >
The brother of a Marine who died during a parachuting accident in Coolidge spoke about his brother's love for family and his desire to be a Marine. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Tempe neighbors upset over short-term rental
VIDEO: Tempe neighbors upset over short-term rental
People in a Tempe neighborhood are not happy with a short-term rental and want a 2016 law allowing homes converted into short-term rentals overturned. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >
VIDEO: McDonald's employee assaulted in bathroom
VIDEO: McDonald's employee assaulted in bathroom
Police say a man tried to sexually assault 17-year-old McDonald's employee.More >
Police say a man tried to sexually assault 17-year-old McDonald's employee.More >