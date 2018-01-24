Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K

Family members say they could really use the $14,000 to pay off the house. (Source: 3TV)

Step inside a Phoenix home and you'll immediately see that Lauro Vasquez was the patriarch of his family because there is a large painting of him in the living room.

Estella Vasquez, who speaks only Spanish, was married to Lauro for 25 years.

"Oh, yes, he was very attentive with his family. While he liked to do things around the house, he was also a good husband. We never went hungry," she told 3 On Your Side.

Unfortunately, though, Lauro died in the spring of 2016. And, when he did, his children like Edith Vasquez took over making out bills for their mom. That meant Edith had to make out checks for things like her mom's mortgage.

But, that's the problem.

"Were you aware that your dad had actually converted to online bill pay?" Gary Harper asked.

"No," Edith replied. “I had no idea.”

Each and every month for the past two years, Edith believes more than $600 was automatically and electronically withdrawn out of the Vasquez family bank account by a company called Cenlar Mortgage even though the family says Cenlar sold their mortgage to another lender years earlier.

In the meantime, Edith was handwriting $600 checks to the second lender at the same time.

As a result, the Vasquez family tells 3 On Your Side that Cenlar electronically withdrew a total of $14,000 over the course of those two years when they shouldn't have.

"Oh! I was stunned," Estella said when she found out.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Cenlar and asked the mortgage company to investigate.

We wanted to know if Cenlar really kept taking payments electronically when they shouldn't have.

However, after more than two weeks, Cenlar still hasn't given the Vasquez family or 3 On Your Side any kind of answer.

As for the family, they say they could really use the $14,000.

"You believe there’s about $14,000 in overpayment?” Harper asked.

“Yes,” Edith said. “Which means I could have paid off this house already."

Cenlar says they are still looking into the matter. One issue slowing down Cenlar's response is their request for probate information naming the executor of the estate which the family is trying to obtain.

When there's a definitive answer, 3 On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up report.

