COPY-Grilled Romaine and Coffee-Rubbed Flat Iron Steak with Charred Tomato Salsa

Grilled Romaine Salad

Makes 2 serving

1 head Romaine lettuce

2 oz Cotija cheese

1 T diced tomatoes

1 tsp chopped parsley

1 cup Caesar dressing

1/4 cup Salsa Verde

2 T Red Wine Thyme Vinaigrette (recipe below)

1. Preheat grill to high heat.

2. Mix Caesar dressing with Salsa Verde to make herbed Caesar dressing.

3. Wash whole head of Romaine.

4. Cut in half.

5. Baste Romaine halves with Red Wine Thyme Vinaigrette and place on hot grill.

6. Cook until charred.

7. Create a pool of herbed Caesar dressing on plate and place grilled Romaine on top.

8. Garnish with tomatoes and Cotija cheese.

Red Wine Thyme Vinaigrette

Makes about 3/4 cup

1/2 cup EVOO

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 T thyme, picked and chopped

Salt to taste (we recommend about 1/2 tsp)

1. Combine all ingredients until completely mixed.

Coffee-Rubbed Flat Iron Steak with Charred Tomato Salsa

Coffee Rub - Enough for 4 steaks

1 T ground coffee

2 T brown sugar

2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp sea salt

1. Combine and rub on beef 1 to 2 hours before grilling.

Charred Tomato Salsa

Makes about 4 cups

5 tomatoes

1 red onion

1 jalapeno pepper

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

Juice of 1/2 lime

Canola oil

1. Preheat grill.

2. Lightly coat pepper in oil and place on grill, turning, until skin blisters. Cook until entire pepper is blackened, then remove to a paper bag and let steam for 10 minutes. Peel, discarding skin, and remove seeds.

3. Core and halve tomatoes and red onion. Place halves cut side down on grill and roast until the tomato is charred and blistered and the onion is softened and beginning to brown.

4. Place tomatoes, onion and pepper in blender (or use hand blender) and blend until smooth.

5. Add lime juice and cilantro leaves. Taste, and add salt as necessary.



TO SERVE

1. Preheat oven to 5000.

2. Place coffee-rubbed steaks on grill and sear 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Immediately remove to a cast iron skillet and slide into preheated oven to finish cooking, 4 to 6 minutes for rare to medium.

3. Serve with Charred Tomato Salsa