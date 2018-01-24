Jaime's Local Love: Crow's Dairy

Crow's Dairy is a fifth generation, family-owned-and-operated Arizona dairy farm.

In 1917, the dairy farm was located at 35th Avenue & Bethany Home Road in Glendale. In 1953, it moved to Chino Valley and the dairy began bottling milk with a business partner. It was known as Prescott Farms Dairy which was sold to Shamrock Dairy in 1966.

The family, along with their Holstein cows, moved to the farming community of Tolleson.

They became #17 of the United Dairymen of Arizona and began producing Grade A fluid milk for Shamrock Dairy.

The family also began its popular agritourism business in 1992 at that location. The farm was sold in 2006.

Always having had an interest in making cheese, the Crows took a couple of years off to do some homework. They traveled the United States, visiting farms, taking classes, and attending workshops.

A funny thing happened along the way, though. They fell in love with a new dairy animal!

Crow's Dairy restarted in 2008 with 25 purebred Nubian goats and today have approximately 300 "girls" in its herd. The dairy now produces fresh goat cheese for the Valley's finest restaurants and resorts.

You can find Crow's Dairy products at Tempe Farmers Market, Duck & Decanter and Feb Market.

You can find their vat-pasteurized milk in 1/2 gallons at many Valley Whole Food locations.

Please call or text Wendell at (602) 390-2601 to make an appointment and arrange a pickup time and date.

Website: www.crows dairy.com

Email: cheese@crows dairy.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Crows Dairy

Twitter: @Crows Dairy

Instamatic: @Crows Dairy

