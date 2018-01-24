SR 87 northbound reopened north of Gilbert Road after multiple vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

State Route 87 northbound has reopened north of Gilbert Road after a multiple vehicle crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Aerial video of the scene showed and DPS confirmed that the crash involved at least five vehicles.

DPS said the injuries to the occupants are unknown.

[MAP: SR 87 and Gilbert Road]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.