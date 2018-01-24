SR 87 northbound reopened north of Gilbert Road after multiple vehicle crash

State Route 87 northbound has reopened north of Gilbert Road after a multiple vehicle crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Aerial video of the scene showed and DPS confirmed that the crash involved at least five vehicles.

DPS said the injuries to the occupants are unknown.

[MAP: SR 87 and Gilbert Road]

Update: SR 87 northbound past Gilbert Road. Left lane is open after a crash at MP 183. Right lane has closed again. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 24, 2018

REOPENED: SR 87 northbound past Gilbert Road: Road has reopened after a crash at milepost 183. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 24, 2018

ICYMI: SR 87 (Beeline Hwy.) northbound north of Gilbert Road: Both lanes are blocked NB at milepost 183. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/2NyulKgVJO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 24, 2018

CLOSURE: SR 87 northbound north of Gilbert Road: Both lanes blocked for a crash at milepost 183. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 24, 2018

SR 87 northbound north of Gilbert Road: Watch for a crash near the landfill. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 24, 2018

