Toys R Us plans to close 180 stores, 6 in Arizona

Toys "R" Us is planning to close over 180 of its stores, including six Arizona locations, according to a court filing late Tuesday. The toy retailer declared bankruptcy in September and the closures are pending court approval.

Dave Brandon, CEO of Toys "R" Us said the closures are part of a restructuring process and a response to customers shifting to online shopping. The closures are expected to begin in early February and be completed by April.

"The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company," Brandon said.

The Arizona locations listed to close include:

Around a dozen stores will be converted into co-branded Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores.

Jessica Offerjost, assistant manager of public relations at Toys "R" Us, said the company plans to place a large focus on their Babies "R" Us Registry and Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us loyalty program which they say will better serve customers.

Toys "R" Us has built about 1,600 stores around the world in its almost 70 years of business and about 880 of them are in the U.S.

No stores outside the U.S. are planned to close.

