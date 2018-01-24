Man dead, woman burned after motorhome fire in Chino Valley

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a man is dead and a woman injured after a motorhome fire in Chino Valley. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

They say the motorhome was parked near a residence near Grey Fox and Cactus drives and the fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A family member reportedly started a fire in a makeshift pit in the yard next to the motorhome about 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff's officials say a 52-year-old man was found on the ground outside the motorhome and pronounced dead at the scene.

They say he suffered burns, but the cause and manner of death will be determined by the County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 32-year-old woman also was found outside the motorhome suffering from severe burns.

She was airlifted to a Phoenix burn center for treatment.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

