Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery

A young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas is preparing to leave the hospital after making a "profound" and "amazing" recovery, according to her physicians.

Jovanna Calzadillas was one of the 556 injured during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1. She was attending the concert with her husband Francisco Calzadillas, who is a Salt River police officer.

The bullet traveled through Jovanna's brain when she was shot.

Her brain injury was so critical, doctors in Las Vegas did not expect her to live and spoke with Jovanna's family about taking her off life support.

She was transported by air to Phoenix on Oct. 19, where she received medical treatment at Barrow Neurological Institute and Select Specialty Hospital.

Jovanna is one of the first critically injured victims from the tragedy to both make and discuss her recovery publicly.

Jovanna and her husband will speak at a news conference with Barrow Neurological Institute doctors and physicians to discuss her amazing recovery.

Francisco spoke with Arizona's Family in December on her continuing recovery.

"It's not that the doctors were wrong, it's just Jovanna's strong and proved them wrong," said Francisco about his wife. "She's starting to talk a little bit and say words and she’ll reach out for your hand and she’ll even kiss when I ask for a kiss so we have something to work with."

Francisco said the doctors had started talking about donating her organs when things were at their worst.

"A few weeks after the shooting, Jovanna was flown to a neurological rehab facility," said Francisco. "She had been in a coma but then [in November], she started opening her eyes and on Thanksgiving, she laughed."

Francisco said their kids, 11 and 3 years old, are her motivation. He added that every night he prays for those who lost family members or friends in that massacre.

