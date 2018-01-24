MCSO recalls golf cart seatbelts in Sun City

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has issued a recall on seatbelts in golf carts provided to the residents of Sun City and Sun City West. The seatbelts were installed on the golf carts between 2008 and 2016 for a community safety program.

MCSO said in a statement Tuesday that they had obtained information that alerted them to a potential safety hazard for the continued use of the seatbelts.

MCSO recommends that the use of the seatbelts be discontinued.

Arrangements have been made to have the seatbelts removed at no cost at the following locations:

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 3 Substation

13063 W. Bell Rd Surprise, AZ 85374

Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sun City West Posse Office

20450 N. Stardust Blvd Sun City West, AZ 85375

Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sun City Posse Office

10861 W. Sunland Dr. Sun City, AZ 85351

Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.