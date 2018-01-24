Phoenix man accused in terror case gets 1-year prison term

Prosecutors say Derrick Thompson also was sentenced Monday to four years of probation. (Source: MCSO)

A Phoenix man accused of plotting to carry out a "lone wolf" attack inspired by the Islamic State has been sentenced to a year in prison. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Phoenix man accused of plotting to carry out a "lone wolf" attack inspired by the Islamic State has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Prosecutors say Derrick Thompson also was sentenced Monday to four years of probation.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Police arrest would-be 'lone wolf' terrorism suspect in Phoenix]

Thompson pleaded guilty earlier this month to assisting a criminal syndicate and solicitation to commit misconduct involving weapons.

The 31-year-old Thompson was arrested in December 2016 after being watched by the FBI for more than two years.

[RELATED: Phoenix terror suspect pleads guilty to 2 felony charges]

He subsequently was indicted on charges of assisting a criminal syndicate, attempting to commit misconduct involving weapons and inciting or inducing a criminal syndicate.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.