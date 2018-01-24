Search on for Littlefield couple last seen about 2 weeks ago

Search on for Littlefield couple last seen about 2 weeks agoPosted: Updated:
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Peoria couple's photos of daughters in bathtub not sexually exploitative, court says
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that A.J. and Lisa Demaree did not sexually exploit their three daughters, who were ages 5, 4 and 1 at the time, when they took eight photos of them nude in the bathtub.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
California man gets life for buying Filipino children
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation cases in the nation.More >
AZ lawmaker says topless women at rallies have 'no defense ' for rape
Townsend, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the state house, was condemning a pictured of a female protestor taken at the Capitol on Sunday.More >
Gay couple sues US for denying citizenship to 1 twin son
Ethan and Aiden Dvash-Banks are toddler twins who share almost everything: the same toys, the same nursery, the same clothes and the same parents.More >
Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito
Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor.More >
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
PD: Man tried to sexually assault 17-year-old McDonald's employee
A Phoenix man is facing a sexual assault charge after police say he forced a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee into a bathroom and touched her inappropriately.More >
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
VIDEO: Marine dies in parachuting accident
The brother of a Marine who died during a parachuting accident in Coolidge spoke about his brother's love for family and his desire to be a Marine. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Coolidge Sky diver injured when parachute tangles
A sky diver was injured in Cooledge Monday morning when his parachute became tangled and he fell to the ground.More >
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big rig, long haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store. But there's a shortage of truckers estimated at anywhere from 50,000 to 400,000 -- and nowhere is it more visible than in Nogales. (January 19, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Tempe neighbors upset over short-term rental
People in a Tempe neighborhood are not happy with a short-term rental and want a 2016 law allowing homes converted into short-term rentals overturned. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >
VIDEO: McDonald's employee assaulted in bathroom
Police say a man tried to sexually assault 17-year-old McDonald's employee.More >
VIDEO: State lawmaker under fire for controversial comments
State Rep. Kelly Townsend made some controversial comments about the Women's March that was held on Sunday. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >