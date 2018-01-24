Search on for Littlefield couple last seen about 2 weeks ago

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a Littlefield couple who haven't been heard from in nearly two weeks.

They say 62-year-old Jerry McFalls and his 62-year-old wife Susan were last heard from on Jan. 11.

Sheriff's detectives have searched the couple's home again Tuesday, looking for any information that would lead them to their whereabouts.

They also used trained dogs and volunteers to search the area around the residence.

Authorities say two phones belonging to the victims as well as guns, money, medications, identifications and family pets were found inside the home.

The couple's vehicles and keys were found at the residence and there were no obvious signs of foul play.

