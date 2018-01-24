1 dead after fiery crash involving moving train in Gilbert, police say

According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery car crash involving a moving train in Gilbert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Gilbert Police Department, a person is dead after a fiery crash involving a moving train in Gilbert early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police that an SUV struck a moving train at the train tracks on Val Vista Drive south of Warner Road around 2:00 a.m.

They stated the crossing arms were down and the red lights were flashing when the southbound SUV collided into the eastbound train at full speed.

Gilbert firefighters said the driver was trapped inside the SUV, which caught fire after the collision. They were declared deceased at the scene.

The train stopped down the tracks.

Val Vista Road is closed between Ray and Warner Roads for the next few hours. No other intersections are impacted by the collision.

The Gilbert Police Department is investigating the accident and no other information was made available.

???? Val Vista Road closed b/w Ray and Warner due to a car striking a moving train. One person is deceased. Val Vista Road expected to be closed for the next few hours. No other intersections impacted by this collision. — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) January 24, 2018

1 car vs train at Val Vista/railroad tracks, 1 victim trapped in car on fire deceased on scene. GPD continuing investigation. VV road closed — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) January 24, 2018

Motor vehicle accident on Val Vista south of Warner at the railroad tracks, with 1 vehicle on fire possible train involved, expect delays. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) January 24, 2018

