PD: Medical emergency may be cause of death prior to head-on crash in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department believe a medical emergency may have been the cause of death prior to a head-on crash in Mesa Tuesday afternoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Mesa Police Department believes a medical emergency may have been the cause of death prior to a head-on crash in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Signal Butte Road and the U.S. 60 sometime after 12:15 p.m.

One of the vehicles crossed the center median and struck the other vehicle head-on.

Authorities found an adult male deceased at the scene and initial observations indicate that his death may have been from a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The other vehicle had three occupants, an adult female and two children.

The female was transported to a local hospital as a precaution for non-life-threatening injuries. The two children were uninjured.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.