Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Tempe

According to the Tempe Police Department, a man was struck by a car late Tuesday night in Tempe and is being treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Around 10:05 p.m., officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a collision involving a pedestrian near Baseline and Rural roads.

After arrival, they found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative during the investigation.

Police said no impairment was indicated on the driver. However, impairment is possibly a factor for the pedestrian but the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection of Baseline and Rural roads will be closed for an "extended period of time" while police finish their investigation and tow the vehicle from the scene.

