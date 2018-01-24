Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Tempe

Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by car in TempePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Peoria couple's photos of daughters in bathtub not sexually exploitative, court says
Peoria couple's photos of daughters in bathtub not sexually exploitative, court says
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that A.J. and Lisa Demaree did not sexually exploit their three daughters, who were ages 5, 4 and 1 at the time, when they took eight photos of them nude in the bathtub.More >
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that A.J. and Lisa Demaree did not sexually exploit their three daughters, who were ages 5, 4 and 1 at the time, when they took eight photos of them nude in the bathtub.More >
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
California man gets life for buying Filipino children
California man gets life for buying Filipino children
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation cases in the nation.More >
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation cases in the nation.More >
Gay couple sues US for denying citizenship to 1 twin son
Gay couple sues US for denying citizenship to 1 twin son
Ethan and Aiden Dvash-Banks are toddler twins who share almost everything: the same toys, the same nursery, the same clothes and the same parents.More >
Ethan and Aiden Dvash-Banks are toddler twins who share almost everything: the same toys, the same nursery, the same clothes and the same parents.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
AZ lawmaker says topless women at rallies have 'no defense ' for rape
AZ lawmaker says topless women at rallies have 'no defense ' for rape
Townsend, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the state house, was condemning a pictured of a female protestor taken at the Capitol on Sunday.More >
Townsend, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the state house, was condemning a pictured of a female protestor taken at the Capitol on Sunday.More >
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito
Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito
Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor.More >
Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor.More >
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
6-year-old girl dies days after flu diagnosis, parents say
6-year-old girl dies days after flu diagnosis, parents say
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Marine dies in parachuting accident
VIDEO: Marine dies in parachuting accident
The brother of a Marine who died during a parachuting accident in Coolidge spoke about his brother's love for family and his desire to be a Marine. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >
The brother of a Marine who died during a parachuting accident in Coolidge spoke about his brother's love for family and his desire to be a Marine. (Tuesday, January 23, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Boy drowns in pool in Tolleson
VIDEO: Boy drowns in pool in Tolleson
A boy was pulled from a pool in Tolleson and later died at the hospital. (Sunday, January 14, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
VIDEO: Bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >
A prominent figure in the Phoenix area has passed away. (January 19, 2018). Story: http://bit.ly/2mZbNBd.More >